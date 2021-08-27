Mission: Impossible 7 | Tom Cruise did 13,000 motorcycle jumps for the scene

Tom Cruise trained for a year to perform the most dangerous action scene in Mission: Impossible 7. During that time, he performed more than 500 parachute jumps and more than 13,000 motorcycle jumps to prepare for filming.

Details of the recording were revealed at a Paramount presentation at CinemaCon, as echoed by THR. In the scene in question, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) makes a motorcycle jump off a massive cliff, landing in a remote valley in Norway.

“The only thing that scares me more than this scene is what we have planned for Mission: Impossible 8“joked the director Christopher McQuarrie at the end of the presentation.

In addition to Cruise, Mission Impossible 7 will count on the returns of Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby, While Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) have also been announced as new to the cast.

the debut of Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to May 26, 2022 in Brazil. The eighth feature is scheduled for release July 6, 2023.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).