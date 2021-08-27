Moreno doesn’t set a deadline, but says he wants to end his career at Cruzeiro

Marcelo Moreno says he intends to end his career at Cruzeiro (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) At 34 years old and top scorer of the cruise in the season with six goals, Marcelo Moreno said he is living his best moment in his career. Starting with coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and the main player for Seleo Boliviana, the striker has no deadline to retire, but he has a very clear idea: to be wearing the heavenly shirt when that time comes.

“A clear idea that I have to end my career in Brazil, here at Cruzeiro, without a doubt,” said the Bolivian in an interview with IG portal. “I feel at my best. Experience makes you play better, you play light. It makes you know how to position yourself. I think experience is important,” he explained. Marcelo Moreno.

“I don’t know when I’m going to stop. If I’m feeling that good, better than a kid who’s 24… I’m going to keep doing my job and trying to play at high level. If I’m playing at high level, I’ll keep going. I have to train every day and be able to go to the games well, I will continue,” he added.

In 2021, Marcelo Moreno experienced ups and downs. He was even placed on a possible layoff list by coach Felipe Conceio, in the first half, but he regained his prestige under coach Mozart and assumed ownership under the command of Vanderlei Luxembourg.

In total there are 14 games in the season. In addition to being top scorer at Cruzeiro, the Bolivian is also the top scorer in the World Cup qualifiers, beating stars like Neymar and the Uruguayan Luis Surez. With his national team jersey, he has already scored six goals.

This is Marcelo Moreno’s third passage through Fox Corner II. Between 2007 and 2008, there were 36 games and 21 goals. In 2014, when he raised the trophy for the Brazilian Championship, the Bolivian rocked the net in 24 opportunities out of 57 games he participated.