Moto G50 5G Launches as Motorola’s Most Basic 5G Phone

Motorola made official this Wednesday (25) a new cell phone, which is named Moto G50 5G. Interestingly, the brand has already launched a Moto G50 that also has a 5G connection in March this year — the device only arrived in some European markets with the Snapdragon 480 chipset — but this new version has very different specifications and looks.

The new Moto G50 5G, which has become known in recent weeks by its code name “Saipan”, was initially introduced in Australia and is expected to reach more countries soon.

Design inspired by Edge 20 Lite

(Image: Publicity/Motorola)

The Moto G50 5G has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, 90 Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is cropped with a drop-shaped notch that makes room for the front camera and gives the phone an 85% use of the panel.

On the back, the smartphone has a square module that houses its triple set of camera lenses, very similar to what was already used in the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The brand logo is discreetly positioned further down, centered on the device’s body, as well as on many of the company’s cell phones.

On the right side, the cell phone has physical volume buttons, access to Google Assistant and energy, with a fingerprint reader integrated into the latter.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Chip and 48 MP Camera

(Image: Publicity/Motorola)

The Moto G50 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 platform. It has 4GB of RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage. At the rear, it is equipped with a set of three cameras, being a 48 MP main, a 2 MP macro and a depth, also with 2 MP. On the front, housed in the notch, a 13 MP lens is positioned.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for charging 15W, although the accessory included in the kit only reaches 10W. According to the brand, this capacity can offer up to 2 days of use on a single charge.

Other features include support for dual 4G VoLTE calling, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB-C connection, 3.5mm headphone jack and water repellent design — no IP certification mentioned, however. The phone hits stores with Android 11 installed at the factory.

(Image: Publicity/Motorola)

Price and availability

The Moto G50 5G initially arrives in Australia in Meteorite Gray (grey) and green for 399 Australian dollars — about R$ 1,519 in direct conversion. For now, there is no forecast of arrival in other markets, but it is possible that this will happen over the next few weeks.

Moto G50 5G: technical sheet

Screen: 6.5 inches with 90 Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution

Chipset: MediaTek Dimension 700

RAM memory: 4 GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 13 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Extras: 15W fast charging, fingerprint reader on the side, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5

Available colors: Meteorite Gray (grey) and green

OS: Android 11

Source: GSMArena