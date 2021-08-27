MP to investigate the conduct of the mayor of Criciúma in the dismissal of a teacher who exhibited music clip by Criolo | Santa Catarina

The Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MPSC) established a procedure to investigate possible damage to human dignity of a collective nature in the dismissal of a public school teacher in Criciúma, in southern Santa Catarina, this Thursday (26). The professional reproduced to the students the clip of the singer Criolo, of the song “Etérea”, which has a LGBTQIA+ theme.

The MPSC also informed that will investigate whether the teacher’s dismissal occurred within legal limits.

In a statement, the Municipal Department of Education stated that the content, which it classified as inappropriate, is not part of the teaching plan. Therefore, “appropriate measures were taken in relation to the matter, the professional is no longer part of the faculty” (read the full text below).

MP files news-crime against mayor of Criciúma for homophobia

Mayor Clésio Salvao (PSDB) announced the dismissal of the temporary server through a video on social media on Wednesday (25) and said that the administration did not agree with the “eroticized” content and the “travel in the classroom” . The act, according to the organ, may constitute unlawful acts that will still be investigated.

“I’m going to check whether the mayor’s conduct violated the principles of human dignity provided for in the Federal Constitution and in the ordinary legislation”, says Attorney Fred Anderson Vicente.

O G1 also contacted Salvao, but received no response until the publication of this report.

Mayor of Criciúma dismisses teacher for showing Criolo’s music clip

Criolo regrets resignation of SC teacher

The news actually opened deals with a preliminary investigation to gather information. The complaint was made by a councilor from Criciúma.

It happened, according to the MPSC, after a complaint and the circulation of the video, on social networks and in the press, where the mayor “uses a prejudiced expression to administratively justify the dismissal of a teacher”.

1 of 3 ‘Ethereal’, music that contests musical and sexual standards — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media ‘Ethereal’, music that contests musical and sexual standards — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

The complaint asks that measures be taken in relation to the conduct disclosed in the video by the mayor and that the situation of fathers and mothers of LGBTQIA+ youth who are disrespected at school be evaluated.

“After analyzing the preliminary information, the Public Prosecutor’s Office will take the appropriate measures and may even refer the case for investigation in other areas of the MPSC, such as childhood and youth, administrative and criminal morality,” the agency informed.

The case is also being followed up by Necrin, the MPSC’s Nucleus for Confronting Crimes of Racism and Intolerance.

The music video for the song was presented in an art class at the Pascoal Meller Municipal School, on Tuesday (24), in a 9th grade classroom, with students between 14 and 15 years old. O G1 could not contact the educator.

In the recording, the mayor also told parents of students to report cases they deem inappropriate.

2 of 3 music video of the song was presented in an art class at Escola Municipal Pascoal Meller, on Tuesday (24), in a 9th grade classroom — Photo: Poliana Rodrigues/NSC TV music video of the song was presented in an art class at Escola Municipal Pascoal Meller, on Tuesday (24), in a 9th grade classroom — Photo: Poliana Rodrigues/NSC TV

“It exposed an eroticized video, inappropriately for students from the municipal public network. We do not allow it, we do not tolerate it. This professional, I don’t know, is being fired. In the municipal schools, while I am here on duty, this will not go away. happen, this kind of attitude. This ‘travel’ in the classroom, we don’t agree,” Salvao said in the video.

The mayor’s statement caused reactions. This Thursday morning, some buildings in the city, such as the São José Cathedral, dawned graffiti with statements contrary to his speech.

3 of 3 Criciúma Cathedral wakes up with graffiti after the mayor’s speech about teacher’s dismissal — Photo: Reproduction/NSC TV Criciúma Cathedral wakes up with graffiti after the mayor’s speech about the dismissal of a teacher — Photo: Reproduction/NSC TV

The video for “Ethereal” has 1.2 million views on YouTube and, in 2019, the music was nominated for the Latin Grammy in the category Best Song in Portuguese Language. In the lyrics, the singer defends freedom, the “way of loving” and “loves accepted without impositions”. The audiovisual project includes, in addition to the clip, a documentary and a website with the same name.

Against a colored background, people of different sexual orientations and with different gender identities perform dance performances.

After the dismissal, Criolo used social media to lament the episode. “Once again, since its release, the Etérea music video and documentary [com participação de representantes de coletivos LGBTQIA+ nacionais] open space for debate in Brazilian society,” he said.

Jucélia Vargas, president of the Union of Workers in the Municipal Public Service of Criciúma and Region (Siserp), sympathized with the professor and said that the entity will give legal support to the professional to “sue the mayor for homophobia practiced through the video with homophobic speeches “.

The Homoaffective and Gender Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) of Santa Catarina states that the mayor practiced homophobia.

“The mayor in question, by firing the professor, also oppressed the professional’s freedom of chair. He offends an entire community, the LGBTQIA+ community. He practices homophobia, which is a crime,” said commission president Margareth Hernandes.

The president of the National LGBTI+ Alliance, Toni Reis, also spoke. “In this sense, the National Alliance will take all possible measures, both judicially and extrajudicially, so that the mayor can redeem himself from this fact that happened in the city, which is regrettable.”

See the full lyrics of “Ethereal”

an almost straight bullet

ethereal, mass, complex

of not understanding

an almost straight bastard

Ignore and love for complex

Fear of seeing yourself in him

It is necessary to break the patterns

It is necessary to open discussions

Breathing for the soul, love without gates

Loves accepted without impositions

singulars, plural

if it hurts to hear

In me it hurts in the flesh

But if there’s a way this way of loving me

Who gives you the right to come and shut me up?

I’m all love, fear and pain to eradicate

Like the sun that illuminates the suspended humidity in the air

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo sapiens made a mistake

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo sapiens made a mistake

an almost straight bullet

ethereal, mass, complex

of not understanding

an almost straight bastard

Ignore and love for complex

Fear of seeing yourself in him

It is necessary to break the patterns

It is necessary to open discussions

Breathing for the soul, love without gates

Loves accepted without impositions

singulars, plural

if it hurts to hear

it hurts me

But if there’s a way this way of loving me

Who gives you the right to come and shut me up?

I’m all love, fear and pain to eradicate

Like the sun that illuminates the suspended humidity in the air

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo, homo, homo

homo sapiens made a mistake

Full note from the city hall

“The Municipal Government of Criciúma, through the Department of Education, has made it public to clarify that the pedagogical practice of teachers in the school system is guided by the Curriculum Guidelines, through the Unified Teaching Plan. This plan brings together the contents which should be taught to students in each academic year.

We emphasize that the recent episode, involving inappropriate video content presented by one of the teachers, in addition to not being included in the Teaching Plan of the Network, is therefore in disagreement with the proposal of the National Council of Education, will not be tolerated by the Municipal Administration of Criciuma.

Thus, the appropriate measures in relation to the matter were taken, the professional is no longer part of the teaching staff of the Municipal Education Network, and the country that perceives any similar attitude can report it to the Municipal Education Department”.

VIDEOS: Most watched from G1 SC in recent days