Murilo Becker’s ex-wife reveals aggression: ‘Left me on the floor’ – 08/26/2021

Digital influencer Patrícia Pontes, former wife of basketball player Murilo Becker, revealed that she was attacked by the athlete on Father’s Day. The case was published exclusively this morning by the website “Metropolis” and confirmed by her on Instagram. The attack took place in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, and was registered at the Women’s Police Station in the city.

In the report to the vehicle, Pontes said that Becker spent the commemorative date with the couple’s quadruplets — the duo’s children are 7 years old and have cerebral palsy.

Patricia Pontes says that she had agreed with Murilo that he would take the children back to her house until the end of Sunday night, which would have happened only at dawn the following day.

She, who has protective measures against the ex, went to find the children beside the nanny and also noticed Murilo’s current partner near the place. Pontes stated that the aggression took place after questioning the reason for the delay to Murilo.

Patricia Pontes’ cell phone was damaged in confusion with basketball player ex-husband Murilo Becker Image: Personal archive

The influencer accused the athlete of throwing one of the children’s sneakers in his face, punching him in the mouth and breaking his cell phone.

“He hit my nose first, which still has a startled bone. I took my cell phone out of my pocket and said I was recording it. But he didn’t stop and came at me. He was in a lot of pain, but he stayed upright. in my teeth, I didn’t remember much, I was on the floor. I have witnesses,” she told Metropolis.

“Since what happened, I say I’m not living, I’m surviving. I knew it had been something serious in my mouth, but not that bad. I still feel a lot of pain. When I get to sleep, I have nightmares that he’s invading my house,” he continued. to the website. In images sent by Pontes’ consultancy to the UOL Sport, which confirms the attacks, it is possible to see bruises on Patricia’s mouth and on her knees.

O UOL Sport sought out both the player and the influencer. Becker did not respond to the contacts, while Pontes’ office confirmed the existence of audios about the case, without sending them, however, to the report. The São Paulo Security Secretariat was also contacted.

Patrícia is the target of criticism after reporting assaults

Today, in his Instagram stories, Pontes said he received a lot of criticism after denouncing the episode.

“Guys, I’m getting a lot of message. About the reviews, I was super prepared, the office prepared me for everything. I knew all that, people like to judge and point fingers. And that comes more from women than from man. ‘Oh, she wants to be an influencer’. I already work with that guys, thanks for your concern. [na delegacia], people. I went to the coroner twice, I still need to get the complementary report, which I don’t know why it doesn’t come out. The bulletin has been on the delegate’s desk since the 9th. I wanted to say that I’m super prepared and used to it,” she told her more than 68 thousand followers.