Negotiation with “rival” mela and, after Velázquez, Santos approaches attacking midfielder: “Let’s see”

O saints presented, on the afternoon of this Thursday (26), the midfielder august, which had already been announced. The player, who went through the Real Madrid, arrives as an option in the creation of plays and also acts open from the ends. In position, Diniz already has Sanchez, Jean Mota, Zanocele, Gabriel Pirani and Mark William.

“They are the best possible (expectations). Santos welcomed me from the first minute. I saw that things are different, it really is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Enthusiasm is great, I wake up and think about wearing this shirt every day”, he said.

Besides august, Peixe is also interested in bringing another attacking midfielder. One of the closest names is Miguel, who terminated his contract on the Fluminense and it’s free on the market. The athlete was also negotiating with the International, but the negotiation did not progress and an intermediary in the conversations threw a “bucket of cold water”.

Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF



“Nothing has evolved, and we no longer have a forecast. The window closes next week, let’s see if the thing happens until Monday”, he explained, in an interview with Colorado Magazine.

Promoted in 2019, aged just 16, Miguel acts as a classic “shirt 10”. The striker lost ground this season, with Roger Machado (already fired). in the season, wheel hired the defender Danilo Boza, the left-back Moraes, the steering wheels Camacho and Vinicius Zanocelo, the midfielder august and the attackers Mark William, Leo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli.