Netflix in the gamer world! Platform starts testing games on Android app

Rumors of Netflix’s entry into the gaming market emerged as early as May this year, when the streaming giant began shaping its approach to the segment. At first, the bet was that the company would follow in the footsteps of other big techs and launch a streaming game platform like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.
Now, as it prepares to release two much-loved adaptations — Cowbow Bebop and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix has finally returned with new information regarding this new development.
Netflix Geeked’s Twitter account announced that Polish subscribers to the streaming service “can try Netflix mobile games on Android” starting with two titles related to one of the platform’s most famous series: Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3.
Here’s what you can expect:
– No ads
– No in-app purchases
– Games included with your Netflix membership
We’ll keep you updated as we explore what gaming looks like on Netflix. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/IvoEw4sTgQ
— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021
Without a doubt, this is a test of Netflix’s gaming feature prior to its official release. We still don’t know, however, if all these titles will be linked to the best series and original movies on the platform or if the company will add other fun games. But definitely the possibility of licensing or developing video games in-house is being considered.
Netflix games, according to the ad, will not have ads or purchases on the system. There will also be no extra costs: they will be included in the platform subscription for free.
In addition, the new cloud gaming service is expected to reach all major mobile platforms, including the best Android phones and tablets, along with iPhones and iPads.
What did you think of this news? How would you like Netflix to develop this game streaming plan?