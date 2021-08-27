Netflix in the gamer world! Platform starts testing games on Android app

Rumors of Netflix’s entry into the gaming market emerged as early as May this year, when the streaming giant began shaping its approach to the segment. At first, the bet was that the company would follow in the footsteps of other big techs and launch a streaming game platform like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

Now, as it prepares to release two much-loved adaptations — Cowbow Bebop and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix has finally returned with new information regarding this new development.

Netflix Geeked’s Twitter account announced that Polish subscribers to the streaming service “can try Netflix mobile games on Android” starting with two titles related to one of the platform’s most famous series: Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3.