Netflix starts releasing free games to its subscribers

The pilot of the Netflix games project is already in operation in Poland. As expected, the company started with mobile games – and all part of their intellectual property. Polish subscribers can download and play, at no extra cost, ‘Stranger Things: 1984’ and ‘Stranger Things 3’ to their Android smartphones.

“It’s very, very early and we have a lot of work to do in the coming months, but this is the first step,” Netflix said in a Twitter post. “Here’s what you can expect: no ads, no in-app purchases and no games included in your Netflix subscription,” the company added.

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming. Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

This move has been going on for some time. Netflix recently hired a key industry executive: Mike Verdu, who recently left Facebook, and is recognized for his work creating titles for the social network’s virtual reality device, Oculus, as well as working with Electronic Arts ( EA) in successful works such as ‘FIFA’ and ‘The Sims’.

Earlier this year, in May, a report already stated that the streaming platform was “actively approaching industry leaders to participate in its entry into the gaming market”.

“We are also in the early stages of expansion into games, building on our previous efforts around interactivity (eg ‘Black Mirror Bandersnatch’) and our ‘Stranger Things’ games. We see games as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original movies, animation and TV shows,” explains the company in the letter.

The ‘Stranger Things 3’ game has been released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Mac OS, Xbox One and PC

Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost. “Initially, we will be mainly focused on mobile games. We are excited as ever about our movie and TV series offerings and look forward to a long path of increased investment and growth across all of our existing content categories. But as we are nearly a decade into our advancement on the original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games,” the document adds.

