Neto rebels with Marcelinho Carioca and attacks Globo’s program

the crack grandson was not very happy to see Marcelinho Carioca as one of the “masked ones” of the The Masked Singer Brazil, gives Globe. In the program Os Donos da Bola, by Band, the presenter tore up the verb on the subject and detonated the attraction of Ivete Sangalo.

“I don’t do that clown that Marcelinho Carioca did on TV Globo: the guy being dressed as a coconut tree? Did the guys invite you to this? Are you kidding? Excuse me. Sent really bad”, fired the former player, who, like Marcelinho, was already Corinthians idol.

grandson completed: “Oh, Marcelinho, you are the greatest idol in the history of Corinthians, you don’t need to be a coconut tree on Globo, in a boring program for ‘damn’. And it is still copied. Everything is fine. Faustão will be here and will blow the balloon’s mouth. And, by the way, he’s a wonderful guy.”

Marcelinho Carioca was eliminated from Globo’s attraction this week. Thrilled, the famous revealed on stage: “If the son of a street sweeper arrived, won in sports, in education, anyone can arrive. I never sang in my life. I didn’t pass a needle. It was an extraordinary deal for my life. I took singing lessons”.

“You nailed it! Although it seems like an elimination from the competition, it’s a rebirth for us to see you available, bringing joy, a side of you that we didn’t know. Look how amazing?”, punctuated Ivete Sangalo.

The jurors were surprised by the discovery. “I understand your emotion. If God told me to choose any superpower, I would choose to sing, because it’s a catharsis. I understand what you’re feeling, it’s a novelty in your life, we resolve a lot by singing. It’s a therapy”, spoke Rodrigo Lombardi.

“My life story is an overcoming. Being here, being treated with affection and respect, is a victory for my life. I’m like this every day, a mile a minute. Happy, happy…“, said the former player, still very emotional.