New FGTS website allows balance and statement consultation; know the available services

This Wednesday (25/09), Caixa Econômica Federal launched the new FGTS website. The bank said it listened to user complaints in recent years to make improvements. Find out about the services offered and the news announced.

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a right of every worker with a Work Permit. The law provides that the worker can receive the money if he is fired without just cause, in the purchase of his own house or in specific cases.

New FGTS website: services

With the new features implemented and the page restructured, the new FGTS website offers workers the following services:

Information on how to make withdrawals;

Reports, balance sheets and other data on how FGTS money is invested;

Explanations about the birthday withdrawal;

Guidelines for using the Fund to purchase property;

Information on Provisional Measure 1.046/21;

FGTS application download option;

Balance inquiries and account statements.

Attention! Despite not having been announced, it is possible that Caixa will make new updates to the site and add other news, expanding the range of services.

Other improvements performed in the website

According to those responsible for the new FGTS website, intuitive navigation was implemented with content adaptable to different platforms. Thus, the site opens cohesively on computers, tablets and smartphones.

It was also reported that there were improvements in search engines. that is, now the system will respond more precisely to what the user wants when looking for something.

According to Caixa, 8 million people access the FGTS website per year, something around 660 thousand hits per month. As the site is new, it is possible that some adjustments are still made and that instabilities occur.