New Honda PCX wins the 2022 line with more colors and increases in price

O scooter segment is one of the fastest growing in 2021 in the Brazilian market, not only for reasons of style and ease of driving, but also for its more urban proposal. THE Honda has dominated the segment in recent years with the PCX scooter, and presents the 2022 line of the model precisely to maintain this hegemony.

No mechanical and design changes, the main novelty of the Honda PCX 2022 are the new colors and graphics that differentiate the top versions. The range has four configurations: CBS, ABS, DLX ABS and Sport ABS. These last two, therefore, present novelties. DLX now offers metallic paintwork with brown graphics and a beige seat. The PCX Sport has a matte white paint finish with a blue seat and blue and black details.

Prices follow the market, and show high compared to the values ​​practiced this month of August. The Honda PCX started at BRL 13,090 (CBS), went up to BRL 14,410 (ABS), and reached BRL 14,840 (DLX and Sport). Now, part of R$ 13,510 goes to R$ 14,990 and goes to R$ 15,390. The 2022 line models arrive at the Japanese brand’s stores from September.

same mechanics

Technically, there was no change in the country’s best-selling scooter. Honda PCX 2022 it maintains its current features, with the entry-level version equipped with CBS combination brakes, which features front discs and rear drums. The system acts on the distribution of braking force, with 30% for the front wheel, and 70% for the rear.

The ABS option, as the name implies, brings the well-known anti-lock brake system. This one uses discs on both wheels. Finally, the DLX and Sport models also feature ABS brakes as standard. The mechanics are the same across the range. In other words, the new Honda PCX is still equipped with a single-cylinder engine of 150 cc and up to 13.2 hp of power.

This engine always works in conjunction with an automatic transmission of the CVT type. And it brings the Idling Stop system, which works like the Start/Stop of cars, and turns off the engine in short stops, such as traffic lights and traffic jams, to then save fuel. The 150 cc engine also generates a torque of 1.38 mkgf from 5,000 rpm.

New generation is for later

Until Honda’s announcement, there was an expectation that the scooter could win the new generation launched in 2020 in Japan, with the 160 cc engine. A little stronger, the new thruster delivers potency of 15.8 hp and maximum torque of 1.5 mkgf. However, there is no expectation for the offer of the model in Brazil – at least, not in this 2022 line.

In addition to renewing the frame, suspension, brakes and other parts, the new PXC 160 has a traction control that prevents the rear wheel from slipping in stronger accelerations or on slippery surfaces. The model uses wider tires and a larger (13-inch) wheel at the back. Thus, it has improved cycling, but it should only arrive here in 2023.

