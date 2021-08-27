New Spider-Man Trailer Breaks Avengers Record: Ultimatum

Spider-Man: No return home adds up to 335 million views (photo: Disclosure)

The trailer for the new movie from A-Manspider released last Monday (24/08), it broke the world record of views in just 24 hours. According to Omelet, the promotional video had 355 million views on the youtube in just one day, surpassing the mark established by Avengers: Endgame, of 289 million.

When compared to the trailer for the previous Cabea de Teia movie, Spider-Man: away from home, the numbers are even more expressive. On that occasion, the video had 135 million views in the next 24 hours. According to Sony, here in Brazil, the Portuguese version of the trailer totaled 5.5 million views.

The movie trailer also broke records on social media platforms like twitter, earning 2.91 million mines in the United States during the 24-hour period after the release, surpassing the trailer of The Avengers: Ultimatum, which generated 1.94 million menes, and the teaser of the trailer for Spider-Man: No return home, which had 1.96 million menes. THE Sony Pictures plans to release the film exclusively in theaters on Dec. 16, with no plans to share the release with streaming services.