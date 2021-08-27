Neymar’s ‘baby’ birthday features Messi and children; see photos | International

Instagram Birthday

If it depends on the good relationship in the locker rooms, PSG can glimpse great achievements this season. The excellent atmosphere, which is explained by the frequent meetings between the protagonists, often organized by Neymar, should help the team also on the field.

This week, the players met again outside the club, this time on account of the tenth birthday of the son of the Brazilian star, Davi Lucca. The novelty was the presence of Messi and his children.

The party, by the way, could not have been more geared towards the little ones, as it was filled with inflatable toys and games to liven up the afternoon and guarantee fun. In photos shared by Neymar himself, it is possible to see Davi Lucca reuniting with his old friends from Barcelona thanks to Messi’s arrival in Paris.

Thiago and Mateo Messi were the ones who had the most fun with Neymar’s son, appearing in the images enjoying some of the afternoon’s attractions, such as the mechanical bull. The Brazilian ace also filled the garden with ‘food trucks’, also thinking about his elders.

At the height of the party, all the children who attended took a picture to perpetuate the afternoon. It is possible to see not only the great protagonist of the day, Davi Lucca, but also the five children of Icardi, the children of Keylor Navas and also those of other players, including the Brazilian Marquinhos. The absences noted were Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio, who could not attend the meeting.