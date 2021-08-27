Nivus loses multimedia and price increases with T-Cross

Nivus and T-Cross got more expensive again. In fact, it’s already the second increase for the month of August, as we reported it in early August. Now, as line 2022, both are still up, but with the crossover affected by the lack of chips.

In this case, Nivus not only became more expensive, but like Fox, it lost its standard multimedia. To have the Composition Touch, it is necessary to pay R$1,830. On Fox, there isn’t even that option. From the carriage floor, it won’t be surprising if other VW models have their infotainment offerings affected.

But, back to what matters, the prices, the Nivus had a good rise. In the Comfortline version, the price went from R$ 101,090 to R$ 104,060, an increase of R$ 2,970. The Highline version went from R$ 115,790 to R$ 120,690, an increase of R$ 4,900.

In the case of T-Cross, the Sense version went from R$93,390 to R$96,290, an increase of R$2,900. Now without manual transmission, VW’s compact SUV, in its 200 TSI Automatic version, went from R$ 115,790 to R$ 120,690, an increase of R$ 4,900.

The T-Cross Comfortline jumped from R$ 130,190 to R$ 134,900, an increase of R$ 4,710. At Highline, the SUV jumped from BRL 139,890 to BRL 144,790, an additional BRL 4,900. With everything inside, the model reaches R$162,440.

The price is much higher than the Taos Comfortline, but even the average Argentine SUV, equally complete, including the more expensive paintwork, as on the T-Cross, is only R$ 4,170 above.

For now, Taos is the only VW that is still immune to the raises, but don’t wait too long to see its first post-release reset.

Volkswagen Nivus 2022 and T-Cross 2022 – Prices