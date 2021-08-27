no one gets the result right and the prize goes to BRL 1.5 million

The Caixa Lotteries raffled the dozens of Quina contest 5641 this Wednesday, August 15, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Check the result: 13-31-57-62-74.

+ THURSDAY RESULT

Winners of Quina contest 5641

There is no corrector for the result of Quina Contest 5641 and the prize has accumulated to R$1.5 million. In the second range, 25 games were awarded with R$ 14,800.

By dialing three numbers, 3.3 thousand tickets got R$168. In the last track, of two hits, 84,800 amounts of R$3.61 were distributed.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5641 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5641.

next draw

This Thursday, August 26th, the drawing for Quina contest 5642 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.