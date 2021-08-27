nobody wins and the prize goes to BRL 6.5 million

No bets matched the result of the Mega-Sena contest 2403 and the prize totaled BRL 6.5 million. The dozens drawn this Wednesday (25) were: 10-12-14-32-33-34.

In the second range, 65 bets managed to match five numbers and earned R$ 24,600. In the last range, of four hits, 2.7 thousand tickets will receive R$ 818.

How to receive the Mega-Sena contest 2403 prize?

At Caixa agencies, winners can receive prizes of any value upon presentation of their RG, CPF, in addition to the original ticket. Amounts of up to R$1,903.98 can also be withdrawn at lottery outlets.

Winners of Mega-Sena contest 2403 online betting manage to transfer to a Pay Market account. Rewards can be redeemed within 90 calendar days.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Financing Fund for Higher Education Students.

Probability

To win the jackpot with a single six tens bet, the odds of winning Mega-Sena contest 2403 were one in over 50 million. In the second range, with five hits, and in the third range, with four hits, the chance increased to one by, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

Next Mega-Sena Draw

The Mega-Sena contest 2404 will be raffled on Saturday (28) from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The minimum bet, of six numbers, costs R$ 4.50 and players can place up to one hour before the draw at lottery stores, Loterias Caixa application or on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

