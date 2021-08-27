Nos Tempos do Imperador is embarrassed and sets a negative audience record

THE Globe turned on the yellow light for in the times of the emperor after the last chapter wednesday (25). The 6 pm telenovela reached the lowest rating for a Wednesday and broke the negative record since its debut.

On air from 6:01 pm to 6:38 pm, Nos Tempos do Imperador recorded an average of 14.3 points, 16.7 peak points and 24% share (number of televisions on), compared to 8.4 points for SBT, 7.7 for Record , 5.2 from Band and 0.8 from RedeTV!.

On the first Wednesday, the telenovela consolidated 22 points of average, so far its record. The following week, the average dropped to 18 points.

Yesterday, the index was lower than the result of the only two chapters shown on Saturdays, 18 and 16 points, respectively. It is worth remembering that Globo’s programming was brought forward due to Football.

The special edition of Pega Pega was another disappointment. From 7:08 pm to 7:55 pm, the serial collected 19.8 points of average, 21.6 points of peak and 30% of participation, against 9.5 points for Record, 6.9 for SBT, 4.7 for Band and 1.3 of RedeTV!.

Earlier, Império beat JN’s average and led Globo’s ranking with an average of 27.2 points, 30.7 peak points and 33% share, compared to 10.8 points for Record, 6.5 for SBT, 0 .8 from Band and 0.2 from RedeTV!. The chapter of the telenovela aired between 8:36 pm and 9:23 pm.

Pedro Bial interviewed Aunt Surica and was leader in open TV with 6.0 points on average, 7.0 peak points and 20% share, against 5.0 points for SBT, 1.9 for Record, 0.8 for Band and 0.5 for TV network!. The talk show was aired between 12:39 am and 1:16 am.

Throughout the day, Globo aired Bom Dia SP (8.8), Bom Dia Brasil (8.5), Mais Você (6.7), Encontro (6.7), SP1 (10.4), Globo Sport SP (11.1), Newspaper Today (11.0), Afternoon Session with Stardust – The Mystery of the Star (10.2), Tititi (13.5), Malhação – Dreams (13.5), SP2 ( 18.5), Jornal Nacional (22.4), Football (21.8), Segue o Jogo (13.9), Jornal da Globo (7.9), Paralympic Bulletin (5.1), Owl with Entering Numa Cold One Greater (5.1), Owl with O Filme da Minha Vida (4.0) and Hora 1 (4.9).

The data are consolidated by Ibope in Greater São Paulo.