Nothing romantic! Gracyanne’s conversation with Belo goes viral on the web







It didn’t take long for the print to become a topic on the web. Photo: Instagram: @graoficial / Famous and Celebrities

The print of a conversation between Gracyanne Barbosa and her husband, Belo, via WhatsApp went viral on social networks this Wednesday (25th). The story began when followers of the fitness muse asked her to share her latest message exchange with the singer.

In response to requests from fans, the record was published. However, what caught our attention was that he sent an “I love you” and got no response from his beloved. Of course, it didn’t take long for the print to become a topic on the web. Some were unhappy with the situation, while others had fun and even identified themselves.





Photo: Instagram/@graoficial / Famous and Celebrities

“Gracyanne leaving Belo in a vacuum in all the ‘I love you’ he sends,” said one. “Socorro, Gracyanne’s conversation with Belo (laughs). He is romantic, misunderstood and she ‘comes with God'”, commented another.

With the repercussion, Gracy took the opportunity to explain himself in an Instagram post and said that his way of loving is different.