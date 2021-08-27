On a visit to Salvador, Lula receives a generic Bahia shirt

During his visit to Salvador, Lula received from Governor Rui Costa a generic Esporte Clube Bahia shirt. The shirt, which had the former president’s name and the number 22 on the back, in reference to next year’s elections, was not an official Squadron product. Before the 2020 municipal elections, when the governor was talking to the president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, this type of situation would have been unthinkable.

buried dream

Lula’s visit to Bahia put an end to the pretensions of Governor Rui Costa’s closest friends to see him running for the Senate. By naming senator Otto Alencar (PSD) as a candidate for re-election alongside Wagner, Lula tried to remove any possibility of Rui being part of the ticket.

Feel that the Lion is meek

No wonder that vice-governor João Leão chose the day of the arrival of former president Lula (PT) in Salvador to announce the support of his party, the PP, for the candidacy of the state secretary of Urban Development, Nelson Pelegrino ( PT), to the Municipal Court of Accounts (TCM) in the vacancy of the councilor Paolo Marconi, who announced his retirement. Leão wanted to demonstrate that he can strain the relationship with the PT, which has been tight due to the vice-governor’s latest statements that he is willing to break with Rui Costa (PT) to be a candidate for the Palace of Ondina in 2022. faced with the governor’s refusal to resign to run for senator and, with that, leave the position with the Pepista for eight months.

bucket of cold water

Soon after releasing the note announcing support for Nelson Pelegrino, removing the PP from the dispute for the TCM seat (state deputy Nelson Leal was interested), João Leão had to digest Lula publicly at an event in the Assembly, on Wednesday (25) , that the candidate of the former president for senator in Bahia is Otto Alencar (PSD). The deputy governor expected a less direct position from Lula, especially since the meeting with the allied parties to deal with 2022 was scheduled for the following day, that is, yesterday (26).

powder wick

In addition to all this, the PP is also facing a moment of internal weariness with state deputy Robinho, who announced his disembarkation from the governing base. The congressman had already been needling the government for some years, but the apex that led to the break was after Rui Costa suggested that the Ethics Council go over to deputy Paulo Câmara (PSDB), who has been denouncing the government’s responsibility in increasing fuel prices. . Robinho’s departure exposed a growing dissatisfaction within the PT base, especially among members of the PP. There are even state deputies of the party, for example, who are not even voting on government projects in ALBA, and others, who used to be vigorous defenders of Rui in the Legislative, have decided to remain silent and no longer speak. There is something strange about the Lion’s kingdom.

Cold blood

In a hallway conversation this week, a PP deputy confided in another member of the base that the situation is almost untenable. He complained about Rui’s hostile treatment of deputies and, above all, about the governor’s contempt for them. He said that the measure adopted by Robinho can, yes, be followed by others, but not now.

Colonel’s Amendments

The absence of senator Angelo Coronel (PSD) at the event organized by the PT for Lula and the social movements, on Wednesday, generated a stir in the Assembly. There was a PT militant saying that it would be another sign of the growing closer relationship between the senator and President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). Colonel, who has been generously awarded with amendments from the federal government for works and actions in his electoral bases, was in Brasília on Wednesday, where he received a tribute from the Army.

Remember is living

Going back in time, it is worth remembering that, in the not-so-distant year of 2018, the Colonel promoted a major event in support of Lula in the Assembly. At the time, it was said that the senator was using the image of the PT supreme leader to win his candidacy for the Senate. He was elected and now seems to want distance.

The return of those who never went

Lula’s event at ALBA brought out deputies who had been missing from the Bahian Legislature. They had not yet been seen in the plenary of the House after the return from work, under the pretext of avoiding crowds, but they did not think twice and went to gather alongside the PT leader. Coherence that calls, right?!

ball out

Still on Lula’s event, Rui Costa was wrong to carry out a political act with agglomeration at the same time the governor spoke openly against the holding of the test event. That was a full plate for the opposition, which didn’t miss the opportunity and said that Rui held his own test event with Lula in attendance. At the venue, even deputies from the base ‘played’ with the situation. In WhatsApp groups, businessmen shared videos of images from the PT agglomeration and did not spare criticism of the government. It’s that story: do what I say, but don’t do what I do.

digital monkey

The secretary of Tourism of Bahia, Maurício Bacelar, made a tremendous faux pas in his social networks. In a post, he appears in a photograph in the beautiful Baía do Pontal, in Ilhéus. Until then, all right. The problem is that, in the caption, he identified the wrong bay: he identified it as the Iguape Bay, which is quite far from Ilhéus, on the Paraguaçu river, in the Recôncavo. If the conduct of tourism depends on Bacelar’s sense of location…

Difficult days

Governor Rui Costa must be praying for August to end soon. He could also: this month alone, the PT member had three heavy crises. First, Rui saw his then Health Secretary, the doctor Fábio Villas-Boas, call a businesswoman a slut and leave command of the folder after six years. Afterwards, it faced a barrage of criticism due to the debate surrounding the increase in fuel prices caused by deputy Paulo Câmara (PSDB), who blamed the governor for the increase. Finally, deputy Robinho (PP) left the government base, which, as they say, fell firing, with heavy artillery against the governor. He even suggested that the PT was genocidal. What a phase. But calm down, Rui, there are only a few days left…

Friends, friends…

There are plenty of kisses, hugs and stabs at the Ministry of Citizenship. There are people wanting to get some change from the ministry, but that will not pass. If the minister in charge of the portfolio continues with his 3% (very close to the eternal candidate Da Luz), this group will only suck and leave a thousand times at the time of “let’s see”. It’s that old political maxim: no one will support a candidate who is in last place.

