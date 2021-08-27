One million doses of vaccine from Japan are contaminated

Japan suspended the use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine against covid-19 on Thursday (26) after detecting the contamination of part of the vials, which increased fears of shortage of immunizers at the moment in that the country is trying to speed up its vaccination campaign in the face of a new wave of contagions.

The Japanese Ministry of Health stated that the contamination, detected in vials that had not been used, was found in several places of application. According to the government, some doses of affected flocks may have been applied, but so far, no adverse effects have been reported.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, the company responsible for distributing Moderna’s vaccine in Japan, said it had decided to suspend the use of doses manufactured on the same production line as the affected vaccines as a safety measure. The company asked Moderna to conduct an emergency investigation and told medical institutions and organizers not to apply doses produced in Spain.

The Ministry and Takeda did not give details about the type of contamination, or whether the affected doses were also distributed outside Japan.

Vaccination in Japan depends exclusively on vaccines produced abroad, which include Moderna and Pfizer and AstraZeneca immunizers. Since mid-June, doses of Moderna have been available at major vaccination centers, and have helped speed up the campaign in the country.

About 43% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated, and an average of 1 million doses are given per day.

Source: Associated Press.