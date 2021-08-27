OnlyFans backs down from banning sexual content

The OnlyFans platform, which allows you to share erotic photos and videos for a fee, announced today that it will again authorize sexually explicit content.

“We have obtained the necessary assurances to support our diverse community of creators and have suspended the planned policy change for October 1,” the company announced on Twitter.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

Last week, the company had announced a content ban in this way claiming that major banks would cut ties with the company for fear of damage to its image and reputation.

Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, explained the announcement made last Thursday (19) in an interview with the “Financial Times” newspaper:

We had no choice — the short answer is banks. This decision was made to protect funds and subscriptions. [dos nossos usuários] of increasingly unfair actions by banks and media companies — we obviously don’t want to lose our most loyal creators

The CEO explained that OnlyFans pays more than $300 million a month to content producers (more than R$1.5 billion at the current price) and “ensuring that these funds reach creators involves using the banking sector,” he said. .

It is still unclear what changed for the company to back down. What is known is that many questioned the role of the platform without this type of content. OnlyFans gets a 20% share of all payments, so the feeling is that it depends on the sex industry to survive.

If not to post spicy videos, what is it for? That’s the question that has been circulating in the media and social media since the first announcement was made.