Overcooked and Hitman 2 in September PS Plus Offers • Eurogamer.pt

The PS Plus offers from September 2021 have yet to be officially revealed, but there are already suspicions.

According to the dealabs website, the September PS Plus offers – which run from September 7th to October 5th, 2021 – will consist of three games: Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5), Hitman 2 (PS4) and Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4).

It’s good to emphasize that these games have not yet been confirmed and therefore there is always the possibility that PlayStation will opt for other titles. We will have to wait for more information.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat is a compilation that includes Overcooked and Overcooked 2 games and all of their expansions where players have to work together (or alone) to serve as many dishes as possible before time runs out.

In Hitman 2, meanwhile, you’ll have to take down your targets in spectacular and ingenious ways, using a variety of tools, weapons and unexpected disguises.

Finally, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetric multiplayer where players control a human or the iconic Predator. The main objective of the game is to avoid being hunted by the Predator or to capture and kill it.

What do you think of this possible list of PS Plus games from September?