Overwatch: McCree character will change name upon player request

Blizzard announced, this Thursday (26), that it decided to change the name of the hero Jesse McCree, from overwatch, upon request from fans. Despite the change, the developer has not released the new name of the character.

“As we continue to discuss how we can best live up to our values ​​and demonstrate our commitment to creating an in-game world that reflects them, we believe it is necessary to change the name of the hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents the that Overwatch supports,” the company says in a statement.

In the text, Blizzard also explains that such changes take time and therefore it will take time for everything to be effectively implemented. Also, she said she will keep fans informed about her work.

A message from the Overwatch team. pic.twitter.com/2W3AV7Pv6X — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 26, 2021

Another detail was that a new story arc that would be released in September was delayed towards the end of the year. This was because McCree was “a fundamental part” of the arc.

“Going forward, game characters will no longer have real employee names and we will be more careful and judicious about adding real-world references in future Overwatch content,” he pointed out.

Why the switch?

Conglomerate Activision Blizzard has long been at the center of a major scandal of bad workplace practices that include sexism, machismo and sexual harassment.

Developer Jesse McCree, who just named the character overwatch, was one of the professionals accused of involvement in the situation that befell the developer.

Jesse, in fact, was one of the people photographed in a hotel room that was called by the company’s employees as the “Cosby Suite”, in reference to the humorist Bill Cosby who was accused of violence against his wife. According to investigative reports, the company’s men tried to bring the female professionals to this location, often with attitudes considered to be harassment.

Since the case exploded, the fan community of overwatch asks the company to change the name of the hero McCree, as he is referencing a man who is at the center of all the serious controversy. The developer was even fired a few weeks ago.