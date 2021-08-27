Palmeiras launches trophy room with the presence of Abel and idols to celebrate birthday | palm trees

On Thursday night, Palmeiras inaugurated its new trophy room, located at the headquarters next to Allianz Parque. The 2,200 m² space received idols in an event that also marked the celebration of the club’s 107th anniversary.

– There are 107 years of struggles, achievements and glories. Today is a special day for all of us from Palmeiras. Giving our fans a great gift, opening our trophy room. After many years and expectations, our trophies are back at Palestra Italia. Inaugurating the trophy room was a commitment of the management with the club and with the fans – said the president Maurício Galiotte.

– Here in the trophy room, the great history of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is present. Revisiting our history is very important to understand the greatness of Palmeiras and follow the path of evolution – added the director, who inaugurated the site with his four vice presidents.

The new trophy room overlooks Rua Palestra Itália and the club’s garden, where busts of Ademir da Guia, Dudu, Junqueira, Marcos, Oberdan Cattani and Waldemar Fiume are located.

At tonight’s event, idols and former players from different eras were at the venue. Among them, Emerson Leão, Fernando Prass, Marcos, Cafu, Amaral, Cesar Maluco and Dudu, former Academy wheel. Coach Abel Ferreira also attended the inauguration.

– Here is something that inspires us, the achievements are many, this is yours, the fans are the soul of the club. When you can, come visit our history. Avanti, Lecture and congratulations on 107 years of glories and stories – commented Abel.

The space has 5,000 cups won by Palmeiras in different modalities – the trophies were kept in a warehouse since the beginning of works on the Palestra Italia stadium, in 2010. Among them are: the 1942 Paulista, marked by Arrancada Heroica; the 1951 Copa Rio, in addition to the ten Brazilian titles and the Libertadores bi.

The Museu do Verdão is an old desire of Palmeiras fans and has been in the plans since November 2014, when the arena was inaugurated. The agreement for the creation of the trophy room will be valid until the end of the partnership with WTorre – the contract runs until 2044.

The club informed that it must open the venue to the public as of September 20, with no opening hours or defined ticket values ​​yet.