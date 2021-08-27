Paralympics have 3 sports without transmission and Brazil does not see unprecedented silver – 26/08/2021

This Thursday (26) Jovane Guissone won the first silver medal in wheelchair fencing in Brazil at the Paralympic Games, after a gold medal in London, but no one could watch the feat. This modality is one of the three that have not generated images by the organizers of the event that is taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

Paralympic Games broadcasting rights, as well as sponsorship contracts, are negotiated by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) independently from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Although the broadcast teams are basically the same, using the same structures, the costs of image generation are due to the Paralympic movement, which does not have revenues at the same level as the Olympic.

The event is broadcast on television to a few countries, mainly on state channels. There are few cases of showing on private channels. In Brazil, the Paralympics are shown on Globo and TV Brasil. Thus, much of the coverage is done by live broadcasts on the Paralympics channel on Youtube, so all generated signals are made available.

In three modes, however, there is no signal generation, not even for the internet. They are wheelchair fencing, weightlifting and taekwondo. The IPC promises, however, to provide a daily summary of what happened in these modalities. While the video is not ready, the images of the confrontation in which Jovane won the silver medal and were only seen by the few people present at the arena. The Paralympics take place without a public in Tokyo.

Even events with signal generation, however, have had little visibility, at least on Youtube. Not even 500 people were watching Sanne Voets of Holland’s exhibition online when she passed Brazilian Rodolpho Riskalla to win gold in dressage — he took silver. Around 8:00 in Brazil, 20:00 in Tokyo, the swimming broadcast alone had more than a thousand people online.