Paralympics Summary: Brazil scores 5 golds and has victories in volleyball and goalball | paralympics

Brazil had its best day at the Tokyo Paralympics this Friday. There were nine medals, five of which were gold, which made the country jump in the medals table, from the tenth to the sixth position. The performance was driven by the debut of athletics, which totaled four gold medals (Petrúcio Ferreira, Silvânia Costa, Yeltsin Jacques and Wallace Santos) and two bronzes (Washington Júnior and João Victor Teixeira). Swimming completed the Brazilian achievements with a gold (Wendell Belarmino), a silver (Gabriel Bandeira) and a bronze (Carol Santiago).

And Brazil still had an important victory over Canada in the tie-break in the debut of women’s seated volleyball. There was also a victory over Algeria in men’s goalball, guaranteeing classification for the quarter-finals and a draw with Japan in women’s goalball. He had guaranteed medals in table tennis and debuted in more modalities.

‘Gold and emotion by Petrúcio Ferreira’

The fastest Paralympic athlete in history, Petrúcio Ferreira won the bi in the 100m dash T47, for people with disabilities in the upper limbs. Brazil’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, he was moved and cried a lot, revealing that he suffered a grade two injury to his right thigh just before the Games. He wanted to break his own world record of 10s42, but still set a new Paralympics record of 10s53.

Petrúcio Ferreira takes 1st in the Men’s 100m T47 Qualifier – Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

And there was a double with Washington Júnior in third place, with 10s68. He tested positive for covid-19 on the eve of his departure for Japan, but managed to recover in time to compete in the Games and reach the podium.

‘Opening with a golden key’

Hours before Petrúcio’s victory, Brazil won the first athletics gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Yeltsin Jacques dominated the 5,000m T11 for blind athletes. Fifth place at Rio 2016, he had the guides Laurindo Nunes Neto and Carlos Antonio dos Santos to be champion in Japan with a record in the Americas (15m13s62).

Yeltsin Jacques wins the gold medal in the men’s 5000m T11 – Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

🥇🏃Silvania is two-time champion🥇🏃

Champion at Rio 2016 and current world record holder, Silvânia Costa confirmed her favoritism and became two-time Paralympic champion of the T11 long jump for blind athletes. She burned the first two jumps, but grew in the dispute and spiked 5m on the fifth flight to take the title, the first by a Brazilian in Tokyo.

Silvania Costa talks about gold in women’s T11 long jump – Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

🥇🏃Gold and world record for Wallace 🥇🏃

The fourth gold medal in Brazilian athletics came with a world record. Tenth place in Rio 2016, Wallace Santos managed 12.63m in the F55 shot put, for athletes who compete in chair. Brazil also got a bronze in the shot put, but in the F37 class, for walking brain paralyzed. João Victor Teixeira managed 14.45m and broke the record of the Americas.

Wallace Santos scores 12.63 and sets the new world record in the Shot Put – Tokyo Paralympics

🥇🥈🥉🏊 swimming adds three more medals 🥇🥈🥉🏊

World champion Wendell Belarmino also became Paralympic champion of the 50m freestyle S11, for blind athletes, scoring 26s03. Gold in the 100m butterfly S14 on Wednesday, Gabriel Bandeira returned to the podium with a silver medal in the 200m freestyle S14, for people with intellectual disabilities. The third medal in Brazilian swimming this Friday was a bronze by Maria Carolina Santiago in the 100m backstroke S12, for people with visual impairments.

Wendell Pereira wins gold in the 50m freestyle in the S11 class

‘Volley victory’

Brazil debuted with a victory in women’s seated volleyball. Bronze at Rio 2016, the Brazilians beat Canada in the tie-break in a game of 2h40. Adria da Silva was Brazil’s top scorer in the game.

🥅🔵a win and a draw in goalball🥅🔵

Brazil secured itself in the quarterfinals of men’s goalball. This Friday, the Brazilians pulled off a comeback against Algeria and won by 10-4. Brazil has two victories (it also beat the Paralympic champion Lithuania) and one defeat (against the United States).

Brazil 10 x 4 Algeria goals for Men’s Goalball – Tokyo Paralympics

The Brazilian women’s team also sought a comeback, but was tied 4-4 against Japan. The Brazilians are now in third place in Group D, with a draw and a defeat (against the United States) – the four best teams advance to the quarterfinals.

🏓Guaranteed medals in table tennis 🏓

Brazil secured two medals in table tennis. Catia Oliveira beat Italian Giada Rossi by 3 sets to 0 in the quarterfinals of Class 1-2 and went to the semifinals. As there is no bronze dispute in the modality, she confirmed her presence on the podium. Bruna Alexandre beat Taiwanese Lin Tzu Yu by 3 sets to 0 and ended up in the lead of Group B in class 10, advancing directly to the semifinals. On the other hand, Rio 2016 runner-up Israel Stroth took a turn and lost 3-1 to Chinese Liao Keli in the quarterfinals of Class 7.

🚣🏹🎾🥋Opening the Games well 🚣🏹🎾🥋

In addition to athletics and sitting volleyball, the sixth marked the debut of some sports, such as rowing, archery, judo and wheelchair tennis. The Brazilian standout in these races was Rene Pereira, who won his heat in the PR1 single skiff and went straight to the class final for rowers with minimal or no trunk function who propel the boat mainly through the arm and shoulder function. Jane Karla Gogel also performed well in archery’s individual composite bow ranking, placing fourth and advancing straight to the round of 16.

