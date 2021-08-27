Paulo Guedes asks ‘what is the problem’ of having a more expensive energy tariff

Minister of Economy minimized the impacts of the energy issue and showed confidence that the country is overcoming difficulties

MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTENT Ministry of Mines and Energy intends to reward consumers, whether residential, commercial, industrial or rural, who manage to reduce consumption



Denying, at least for the time being, the need for rationing in the country, the federal government has once again appealed to the population to use the energy rationally. O Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that it intends to reward consumers, whether residential, commercial, industrial or rural, who manage to reduce consumption. The idea, according to the minister Bento Albuquerque, is, with the reduction, trying to prevent the level of the reservoirs from falling further. He assured that the measure is far from being classified as rationing. “I don’t understand how to ration these measures that were adopted by the federal government. I make an analogy as if you had to participate, at home, in an effort to reduce consumption in view of the sectionality that you are going through.”

The award rules have not yet been defined. Details are expected to be released next month. This is another attempt by the government to try to avoid overloading the electrical system, with the risk of blackouts or the need to ration energy. The government also warned that, if there is no reduction in consumption, tariffs will continue to rise indefinitely — as explained by Energy Secretary Christiano Vieira da Silva. “The tariff has to include these costs. When we talk about demand response, it’s an opportunity for consumers to say ‘look, those costs can be lower if you make an effort’”, he explains.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, showed confidence that the country is overcoming its difficulties and minimized the impact of this energy issue. “I am very confident that we are going to cross. If last year, which was chaos, we organized and crossed over, why are we going to be afraid now? What’s the problem now, that energy is going to get a little more expensive because it rained less? Or is the problem now because it is having an exacerbation because the elections were brought forward? All right, let’s cover our ears and cross. It’s going to be a lot of screaming, but let’s get there.”

To set an example, he announced that he intends to reduce energy consumption in public agencies by 10% to 20%. The government recalled that the country is facing the worst water crisis of the last 31 years, with reservoirs with reduced capacity in much of the country. O National System Operator he informed that he expected it to rain at least in the south, during the months of July and August – which did not happen. And the outlook for the rest of the year is still uncertain. According to ONS, no one can pinpoint a precise scenario. The forecast is that the dry weather will continue and the rains will not be enough to recover the reservoirs – so the situation is quite complicated.

*With information from reporter Luciana Verdolin