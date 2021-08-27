Paulo Guedes says Auxílio made people feel rich

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, made a controversial statement on Wednesday (25). According to him, the Emergency Aid payments made the Brazilian feel rich and buy construction materials. He also said that the program was a kind of “wealth transfer”.

“You go from R$60 to R$600. A family goes from R$180 to R$1,800. This is no longer an income transfer, this is a wealth transfer”, said the Minister. It is worth remembering that these values ​​lasted for only five months last year. Soon after, the levels of Emergency Aid fell by two opportunities.

Today, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, the benefit in question is reaching around 37 million people. Payment amounts are much lower than those seen last year. These are levels that vary between R$ 150 and R$ 375. The vast majority receive this lower level.

“The family felt rich. They bought building material, expanded their house, some bought their own house, bought a refrigerator. They went to the supermarket and improved the food agenda. A spectacular result, it was very good to see it”, completed the Minister of Economy at an event to set up the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front.

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (DIEESE), the value of a portion of Emergency Aid, even the highest, is not enough to buy a basic food basket in Brazil. In cities like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre, for example, he does not buy even half of the food items.

Researches

According to surveys by important institutes across Brazil, the Emergency Aid money is in fact important to many people. According to these data, the payment of installments of R$600 did in fact make many people get out of poverty for a while.

Furthermore, the Minister did not lie when he said that some individuals even received R$1800 a month with these payments. This happened at the beginning of the transfers last year. At the time, mothers who were heads of the family in some cases even received these amounts.

However, it is also impossible to deny that this was a reality that lasted only five months during the year 2020. Now, for example, these same mothers who are heads of households are receiving a maximum of R$375. of the executive branch itself.

Emergency Assistance

The Federal Government started the payments of Emergency Aid at the beginning of last year. In the beginning, the base transfer was R$ 600, reaching R$ 1200 precisely in the case of mothers who are heads of households. At that time, more than one person per family could receive the amount.

This started to change from the month of September. It was then that the Federal Government began the transfers of residual Emergency Aid. During four months, Planalto paid installments of R$300 that could reach R$600 in some cases.

After a three-month break without any payment of the Aid in 2021, the Government opted to resume transfers in April of this year. The values, however, were even lower. The number of users, which reached 70 million in 2020, has dropped to something around 37 million now.