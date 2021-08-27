Pernambuco confirms over 662 cases and 15 deaths of patients with Covid-19 | Pernambuco

Pernambuco confirmed over 662 cases and 15 deaths of patients with Covid-19, this Wednesday (25). According to the State Department of Health (SES), with the new records, the state now totals 604,993 confirmations for the disease and 19,329 deaths, counted since March 2020.

Of the total new cases, according to SES, 27 (4.1%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag), of people who need to be hospitalized. Another 635 (95.9%) are mild, asymptomatic patients who do not need to be hospitalized or who discovered the contagion after being cured.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has had 53,115 severe cases and another 551,878 mild ones.

In addition, the bulletin records a total of 536,047 patients recovered from the disease. Of these, 31,502 were critically ill patients who required hospital admission, and 504,545 were mild cases.

The 15 deaths recorded on Wednesday occurred between October 28, 2020, about ten months ago, and Tuesday (24). 11 men and 4 women die. These people lived in Goiana (2), Itapissuma (1), Recife (11) and Vitória de Santo Antão (1).

Patients were aged between 44 and 90 years. The age groups are: 40 to 49 (2), 50 to 59 ( 1 ), 60 to 69 ( 7 ), 70 to 79 (2), 80 or more (3). Of the total, 14 had preexisting diseases: cardiovascular disease (8), diabetes (8), hypertension (3), obesity (3), respiratory disease (2), cancer (1), kidney disease (1), Parkinson’s disease ( 1) and liver disease (1).

A patient may have more than one comorbidity. One had no comorbidities and the others are still under investigation.

Since January 2021, Pernambuco has applied 7,602,285 doses of vaccines against Covid-19. Of this total, 2,348,521 residents of the state completed their vaccination schedules, 2,175,530 of which were vaccinated with immunizing agents administered in two doses and another 172,991 with vaccine administered in a single dose.

Regarding only the first doses, there were 5,253,764 applications. In all, the first dose was given to 324,650 health workers; 26,147 members of village indigenous peoples; 45,540 people living in quilombo communities; 7,700 seniors in long-stay institutions; 683,153 seniors aged 60 to 69 years and 611,773 seniors aged 70 and over.

Also received the first dose 2,463 institutionalized people with disabilities; 428,773 people with comorbidities; 35,726 people with permanent disabilities; 74,372 pregnant and postpartum women; 420,679 essential service workers; 1,935 homeless people; 30,946 people deprived of liberty and 4,924 teenagers between 12 and 17 years old, in addition to 2,554,983 people between 18 and 59 years old.

Regarding the second doses, 275,470 health workers have already been vaccinated; 25,974 members of village indigenous peoples; 42,791 people living in quilombo communities; 5,943 institutionalized elderly; 576,318 seniors aged 60 to 69 years; 528,079 seniors aged 70 and over; 1,191 institutionalized people with disabilities and 217,701 people with comorbidities.

The second doses were also applied to 13,176 people with permanent disabilities; 19,288 pregnant and postpartum women; 139,304 essential service workers; 666 people living on the streets; 28,463 persons deprived of liberty; in addition to 301,166 people aged 18 to 59 years, totaling 2,175,530 people from Pernambuco.

With a single dose immunizer, 2,225 elderly people aged 60 to 69 years were vaccinated; 569 elderly people aged 70 and over; 2,502 people with comorbidities; 373 people with permanent disabilities; 12,282 essential service workers and 1,025 homeless people, in addition to 154,015 people aged between 18 and 59 years.

On Tuesday, the overall bed occupancy rate for Covid-19 in the public network of Pernambuco was 36%. There were 2,183 vacancies open.

In the ICUs, there were 1,197 open beds and 38% of them were occupied. In the wards, there were 986 vacancies available and their occupancy rate was 32%.

In the private network, the overall bed occupancy rate was 42% of a total of 310 open spaces. In the ICUs, there were 184 beds and 51% of them had Covid-19 patients. In the wards, there were 126 vacancies available and their occupancy rate was 30%.

Since March 2020, when the pandemic began in Pernambuco, the state has carried out 2,301,366 tests to detect Covid-19.