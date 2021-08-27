Petropolis gas station is fined by Procon do Rio

26/Aug 12:42 by Janaina do Carmo

A gas station, on Rua Montecaseros, downtown, was fined during an inspection by Procon-RJ, on Wednesday (25). The establishment received a notice of infraction for using colors of a distributor’s flag, however, the station is registered as “no flag”. For Procon, this attitude induces the consumer.

Another post on Rua Coronel Veiga, also in the Center, was inspected by Procon teams, but no irregularities were found. In addition to Petrópolis, inspection took place at another 30 gas stations in the Metropolitan, Serrana and Lagos, Baixada, Sul and Norte Fluminense regions.

In the mountainous region, in addition to Petropolis, petrol stations in Nova Friburgo were also inspected. According to Procon-RJ, the action also took place in the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Duque de Caxias, Nilópolis, Nova Iguaçu, Maricá, Saquarema, Seropédica, Paracambi, Paulo de Frontin, Silva Jardim, Itaboraí, Campos, São Gonçalo, Itaguaí, Rio Bonito and Rio das Ostras.

The action was in conjunction with the State Finance Department, ANP, Civil Police (Delegated Services Office) and IPEM to inspect and combat fraud at gas stations. The inspectors verified the quality of the fuel, the validity of the products, the verification of the fuel pumps and the transparency of the composition of prices to the consumer. They also supervised the issuance of invoices, the fiscal movement of fuels, relevant documentation, licenses and other administrative infractions.

In all, 22 establishments were fined for various offenses across the state. The agents identified the absence of a panel with the values ​​and incidence of taxes, violating the transparency decree; post without a flag with a visual identity that refers to another with a flag; absence of a municipal operating license; absence of complaints book and consumer protection code, among other irregularities.

The inspectors also discarded around 50l of expired or unspecified items, including oil, brake fluid, radiator additive and also coolant.

Agents of Procon-RJ also carried out a survey of prices for fuel, lubricants and oil change service in 51 establishments that sell these products throughout the state between 8/13/21 and 8/18/21.

The lowest value found for regular gasoline was in the Quintino district, in the Metropolitan Region (Northern Zone), with R$6.19 per liter. The maximum value was found in Lagoa, in the South Zone of Rio, with a liter at R$6.90. Ethanol with the most affordable price was found in the Serrana Region, with a liter at R$4.85, in Nova Friburgo. The maximum value of R$6.00 was also found in Lagoa, in the South Zone of Rio. Vehicle natural gas consumers will pay less for fuel in Baixada Fluminense with m3 at R$3.85 in Nova Iguaçu and more expensive in downtown Rio, with the m3 at R$4.99.