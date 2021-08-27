Petrúcio Ferreira is gold in the 100m with the best time

Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos won gold in the 100 meter dash at the Tokyo Paralympics and became two-time champion, repeating the feat obtained in Rio de Janeiro, in 2016, in the T46/47 class (for athletes with disabilities in the upper limbs), but now more special mode. The time of 10s53, after all, made him improve his record for the event in the Paralympic Games, which was 10s57. In addition, he was already the world record holder for the race, with 10s42.

The two-time Paralympic champion did not have a great start, but managed to take the lead in the final meters. Afterwards, he dedicated the victory to coach Pedrinho Almeida.

“Me had an small DR with my trainer, asked if he trusted me. and I dedicate this victory to him, who has been with me since 2014 and asked me to run with my head,” said, in an interview with SporTV, the native of São José do Brejo da Cruz, from Paraíba.

The 100 meter podium was also attended by another Brazilian, with Washington Junior in third place. He had a great start, led the beginning of the race and tried very hard, but ended up being overtaken by two opponents. Even so, he secured a place on the podium and ended with the time of 10.68.

The Polish Michal Derus got the silver with the mark of 10s61. The Brazilian Lucas Lima, who also played in the final, was in sixth place with the time of 11.14.

Petrucio accumulates great results in his career. In the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian won three medals, one gold in the 100m, one silver in the 400m and another silver in the 4x100m relay. And with so many achievements, he was the standard bearer of Brazil at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics in Tokyo. Now, he lived another historic moment in Japan.

In 2019 at the Dubai World Cup, he won gold in the 100m and 400m. At Parapan de Lima, the athlete won gold in the 100m and silver in the 400m. In addition, he is the current world record holder in the 100m and 200m.