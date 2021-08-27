PF seizes more than BRL 163 million in cash, foreign currencies and bitcoin

Main target of Operation KRYPTOS, head of the scam, was arrested in a mansion in the west of the capital

Brazil Agency/Archive A special scheme had to be set up to count the money, with machines and several people.



THE Federal police made, on Wednesday, 25, the biggest seizure in its entire history during an operation against a scheme of cryptocurrencies and financial pyramids. There were more than BRL 163 million in cash, foreign currencies and bitcoins. The main target of KRYPTOS Operation, head of this fraudulent scheme, was arrested in a mansion in the west of the capital. The agents of the Federal Police, of the IRS It’s from Federal Public Ministry they were surprised by the mountain of money found in the mansion of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos. Not even in the golden days of Car wash so much cash was seized.

There were suitcases and suitcases of reais, dollars and euros — plus two gold bars. The bags were taken to the headquarters of the Federal Police, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. The owner of the fortune arrived later, in the back of a PF vehicle. A special scheme had to be set up to count the money, with machines and several people. The last accounting of the Federal Police totaled R$ 13.8 million. In addition, foreign currencies that are still being accounted for were also seized — but they have already been deposited at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. It is estimated that the total seizure amounts to more than R$ 20 million. In times of digital coins, Federal Police agents also seized 591 bitcoins — the equivalent of R$ 150 million.

Glaidson’s lawyer Acácio dos Santos downplayed, in an interview with Young pan, the seizure of that fortune in the client’s house. “It cannot be assumed that a person, having R$ 20 million at home, in the bank, in an operator, is of illicit origin. We cannot associate wealth and lawlessness. If you have an imported car, a luxury house, money. What matters is that these goods are lawfully acquired.” After arresting the main heads of the scheme with cryptomedas and financial pyramids, the Federal Police, the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Public Ministry now want to go after the investors who put the money into this fraud.

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga