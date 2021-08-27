PIX: Banks want flexible rules to prevent scams and robberies

A group of banking institutions operating in Brazil is asking the Central Bank to relax the regulation of the PIX, the instantaneous money transfer platform by digital means.

The reason is the concern with the use of the method in scams, robberies and kidnappings – after all, the money is quickly transferred from one account to another, without restriction of opening hours and with high transfer limits.

Recently, reports showed how this type of crime is increasingly widespread, with very relevant numbers in regions like São Paulo. With the flexibility of the rules, the institutions are looking for ways to avoid the coups.

What can change?

According to the newspaper Newspaper, one of the requests involves the freedom to negotiate limits between banks and customers — for now, these values ​​are the same as in another form of transfer, the TED, with changes only at the request of the account owner.

In addition, banks want the freedom to negotiate limits per platform, that is, via computer and mobile. The maximum amount of shipments and money transferred may also be lowered in certain time bands, such as the early morning hours.

Another demand involves a maximum period of 24 hours for the bank to accept a limit increase. Currently, the readjustment takes just one hour, allowing this command to be used by criminals to force the victim to spend even more money via PIX.

According to the report, the Central Bank listened to the demands and maintains conversations with the institutions, but it has not yet indicated whether it will meet any of the requests.