Pregnant, Thaeme suffers a domestic accident, ends up in hospital and reassures: ”God protected”

In the final stretch of pregnancy, singer Thaeme Mariôto revealed to fans that she hit her stomach in a box and needed to go to the hospital

Thaeme Marioto (35) told fans that he went through a big scare last Wednesday night, 25th.

Through Instagram Stories, the country singer who is waiting for her second daughter, Ivy, revealed that he ended up at the hospital after hitting a large box.

“We had a little scare and we went to the maternity hospital because of that. In fact, we were dealing with some boxes here at home, big and heavy boxes. And there was one that had a crib inside and I asked my husband [Fábio Elias] take it off for me to leave it mounted. And, in what he took off, he turned with everything and it was really heavy, he didn’t see that I was behind. I just came in, I wasn’t in that position before. And then he hit the corner of the box with everything in my belly”, she began.

Then Thaeme said that the daughter was very agitated and the doctor asked her to go to the hospital to see if everything was ok with the baby. “Poor, imagine how scared he was. I scared, Ivy looked really scared, I could tell, she started to move nonstop. As I had an ultrasound done the day before, I knew the position he was in, and I believe he hit the Her little back. Even that’s why she scared, I don’t know if she was asleep at the time, because the blow was big. They are very well protected, there are several barriers here, but it’s already very tight, I think that’s why she scared”, continued.

The singer was scared, as she didn’t go through anything like that when she was pregnant with Liz (two). “What I felt: she started to move nonstop and the feeling is that she was panting. We know they don’t breathe in there, but the scare was big. Liz, I didn’t go through anything like that, so it was a new situation for me, but I even researched if other mothers have felt it too. It felt like breathing training.”

After the scare, the artist said that she took exams and everything is fine with Ivy. “I went to the maternity hospital and everything is fine. I had an ultrasound and there was no detachment, but everything is super fine. God protected”, completed.

Thaeme shows cute moment with eldest daughter

Last Tuesday, 24th, Thaeme shared a beautiful record in which she appears showing off her belly and celebrated 35 weeks of gestation. The artist also enchanted the web by showing a cute moment with her firstborn, Liz, in which the little one appears kissing her belly. “Many kisses on Ivynha”, said the singer about the baby she is expecting.





Last accessed: 26 Aug 2021 – 21:28:21 (398454).