Prepare your pocket: iPhone 13 may be more expensive to offset increased production costs

The report says that TSMC is responsible for the increase in courses, which should increase their prices by up to 20%, so Apple would pass the increase on to iPhone 13 prices.

TSMC has already notified customers of price increases of up to 20% for its advanced and mature process technologies, with the new prices expected to take effect from January 2022. Price adjustments will also be for orders scheduled for be fulfilled from December. According to sources, TSMC’s advanced lithography chips less than 7nm, quotes will increase by 3% to 10%. Apple, TSMC’s biggest customer with its orders representing more than 20% of the foundry’s total wafer revenue, will see a price increase of 3% to 5%, according to the sources.

As such, the price of the iPhone 13 is expected to grow by 3% to 5% depending on the increase in TSMC. On the other hand, other factors can also influence these numbers, such as demand and prices of other components, which so far do not seem to influence this equation significantly.