Priscilla Alcântara remembers reaction when she heard that she was dating Yudi

Priscilla Alcântara is a former presenter of ‘Bom dia e cia’, by SBT, and singer (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Priscilla Alcântara, former presenter of a children’s program, is thrilled with her career on the internet and in music. At Globo, she has already been to “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes” and “É de casa”. Musically, she was nominated for a Grammy and on television worked for a decade, most of those years alongside Yudi Tamashiro.

“I hated it when they shipped me with him. I was well into the teenage phase that can’t stand these things, you know? And Yudi loved to make fun of me with it. He hugged me, grabbed me. And I kept wanting to die (laughs). He loved people talking. And he agreed. I kept wanting to die. “Not!”. Then I grew up. I still hear it, of course. But our relationship has always been that of a brother, no matter how much Brazil “ships” — she says, in the podcast “Vênus”.

In the chat, Priscilla talked about her friendships with actresses and TV presenters, among them Bruna Marquezine and Maisa Silva. She was amused to hear that her friends are mostly Leos.

– It is true! My God! Or Gemini.

The singer from São Paulo also recalled that, when she was a presenter and attended children on TV, she lost patience with the insistent and the most lost children:

— A child who couldn’t see straight and was losing his patience. I laughed a lot at that. Several days I’ve been stressed out with Yudi and I’ve been blowing him in the air. It was real because he was pissing me off. It was so natural for us to do that (…) What was happening we took to the air. It was like this every day (…) The gaffes I find funniest are the ones with the calls.

Priscilla Alcântara also commented that Yudi Tamashiro almost caused an accident at SBT’s studios:

— Yudi almost ran over Silvio Santos. He was on a skateboard. Then it was banned (to skate inside).

Yudi Tamashiro and Priscilla Alcântara (Photo: Gabriel Cardoso/SBT and Disclosure)

Bruna Marquezine and Priscilla Alcântara (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)