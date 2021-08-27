Protesters to march in support of businessman arrested for pyramid scheme in Cabo Frio | Rio de Janeiro



Glaidson Acácio dos Santos – REPRODUCTION / TV GLOBO

Glaidson Acácio dos SantosREPRODUCTION/TV GLOBO

Published 08/26/2021 2:28 PM

Rio – Protesters will gather at Praia do Forte, in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos region, at 5 pm, this Thursday, to participate in a march in support of businessman Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, from GAS Consultoria Bitcoin. He was arrested on Wednesday in the Federal Police’s ‘Kryptos’ operation, accused of running a pyramid scheme in the virtual currency market. around the region, as the company has always honored its commitments and the cryptocurrency market is not yet fully known by the authorities.

Until 2014, the resident of Região dos Lagos was a waiter in a restaurant in Búzios. Between 2018 and 2019, he started consulting and investment companies in cryptocurrencies and, since then, he has moved a lot of money in the digital currency market. For the Federal Police, Glaidson’s profits are the result of a great pyramid scheme.

Glaidson appears as a partner at GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, active for three years and with a total share capital of R$ 75 million, and also at GAS Inovação, based in Barueri (SP) and with a total share capital of R$ 1 million. In both, he is a partner with Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, a Venezuelan who would be his wife.

At Glaidson’s house, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, agents found R$ 14 million in cash, in addition to dollars and euros. The amount was so large that suitcases and a strong car were needed to transport the valuables to the Federal Police headquarters in Praça Mauá. A Porsche and a BMW were also seized, as well as gold bars.

According to the investigations, the company GAS Consultoria, based in Cabo Frio, is responsible for a pyramid scheme called ‘ponzi’, which promised an “unsustainable financial return on the amount invested”. People contributed large amounts of money to the scheme, which promised profits of 10% a month on the amount invested. The profit, however, was not enough – everything that entered the company remained with Glaidson and the partners, according to the PF.

“If we stop to look at the Brazilian social scene, R$ 20 million is an exaggerated amount. But we cannot say that it comes from criminal practice,” said lawyer Thiago Minagé, who defends Glaidson.

“It is not a crime to have money at home, the amount being high or low, as long as the money has a lawful origin and is known by the competent bodies. I need the client to give me information about what was seized. He he says it is lawful, and he will give me the supporting documents”, completed the lawyer.

The Federal Police operation together with Gaeco, the Federal Public Ministry, and the Federal Revenue Service, fulfilled five arrest warrants and 15 search and seizure warrants. In this Wednesday’s action, agents also seized 591 bitcoins, equivalent to R$ 147.7 million; 21 luxury vehicles; several high-value watches, jewelry, cell phones and various documents.