Protesters to march in support of businessman arrested for pyramid scheme in Cabo Frio | Rio de Janeiro

Published 08/26/2021 2:28 PM
Glaidson appears as a partner at GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, active for three years and with a total share capital of R$ 75 million, and also at GAS Inovação, based in Barueri (SP) and with a total share capital of R$ 1 million. In both, he is a partner with Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, a Venezuelan who would be his wife.
At Glaidson’s house, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, agents found R$ 14 million in cash, in addition to dollars and euros. The amount was so large that suitcases and a strong car were needed to transport the valuables to the Federal Police headquarters in Praça Mauá. A Porsche and a BMW were also seized, as well as gold bars.
According to the investigations, the company GAS Consultoria, based in Cabo Frio, is responsible for a pyramid scheme called ‘ponzi’, which promised an “unsustainable financial return on the amount invested”. People contributed large amounts of money to the scheme, which promised profits of 10% a month on the amount invested. The profit, however, was not enough – everything that entered the company remained with Glaidson and the partners, according to the PF.
“If we stop to look at the Brazilian social scene, R$ 20 million is an exaggerated amount. But we cannot say that it comes from criminal practice,” said lawyer Thiago Minagé, who defends Glaidson.
“It is not a crime to have money at home, the amount being high or low, as long as the money has a lawful origin and is known by the competent bodies. I need the client to give me information about what was seized. He he says it is lawful, and he will give me the supporting documents”, completed the lawyer.
The Federal Police operation together with Gaeco, the Federal Public Ministry, and the Federal Revenue Service, fulfilled five arrest warrants and 15 search and seizure warrants. In this Wednesday’s action, agents also seized 591 bitcoins, equivalent to R$ 147.7 million; 21 luxury vehicles; several high-value watches, jewelry, cell phones and various documents.