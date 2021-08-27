PS Plus September | What is the announcement date of free games?

We’re coming to the end of the month, so players from Playstation 4 and PS5 are already waiting for the new free games from PS Plus for September 2021.

This month the rumors of possible free games on PlayStation Plus in September they are very vague, so, most certainly, we will only know them for a fact, when these are announced by the Sony.

When will the free PS Plus games for September be announced and available for download?

the games of PSN Plus September will be officially announced next wednesday september 1st. In this case, due to coincidence of dates, they are not disclosed on the last Wednesday of August, but on the first of September.

Join the discussion, comment on the predictions, click here and join our PS Plus Facebook group!

Free games from PlayStation Plus Will Be available next time tuesday september 7th (first Tuesday of the month) and from 07.01 am (Brasilia time).

These dates are the usual dates for game announcements. PS Plus and it is expected that in September nothing will change. However, these dates are always subject to possible last minute changes as a possible Sony event.

Also check: Rockstar Games Confirms Open World Game for the Next Generation As it’s been happening every month, free games tend to leak sooner, so follow the Addicts Portal at the Google News to always stay on top of news. In short, to do this Click here and then Follow.