PSG and City fall into the same Champions group; see the keys

This Thursday, UEFA held the draw for the group stage of the Champions League 2021/2022. The highlight was the reunion between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, who faced each other in the semifinals of the last edition. Both face off in group A, with RB Leipzig and Club Brugge. The first round of the competition starts on the 14th and 15th of September.
Another strong group formed was E, which includes Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica and Dinamo de Kyev. This will be the first time that Barça and Bayern will meet again since the Bavarians’ 8-2 thrashing of the 2019/2020 Champions League.
Defending champions Chelsea will be joined by Juventus in group H, along with Zenit and Malmo. Real Madrid, Internazionale and Shakhtar meet again in the group stage, representing group D, alongside debutants Sheriff Tiraspor.
Liverpool, who won the 18/19 Champions League, is in group B, with Atlético de Madrid, Porto and Milan.
Check out the draw keys:
A GROUP
Manchester City
PSG
RB Leipzig
Club Brugge
GROUP B
Madrid’s athletic
Liverpool
Harbor
Milan
GROUP C
sporting
Borussia Dortmund
Ajax
Besiktas
GROUP D
international
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff Tiraspor
GROUP E
Bayern Munchen
Barcelona
Benfica
Kyev Dynamo
GROUP F
Villarreal
Manchester United
atalanta
young boys
GROUP G
Lille
Seville
RB Salzburg
Wolfsburg
GROUP H
Chelsea
youth
Zenit
malmo