PSG and Real Madrid sign an agreement for Mbappé and there is already a date for an announcement, says the newspaper

Kylian Mbappé will play for the Real Madrid, according to information from the Spanish newspaper Brand. The meringues reached an agreement with the Paris Saint-Germain and now there is only the announcement of the hiring of the young French star, published the Madrid vehicle on Thursday.

The Spanish capital club has increased its bid to €180m (£1.1bn), club sources told ESPN. This offer is divided into 170 million fixed euros and another 10 in variables that, according to the same sources, will be “easy to fulfill”.

The Spanish daily says that, due to the decision made by the player, the Parisian club’s board will accept this offer, figuring that it will be better to receive a sum than to lose it for free in a year.

The announcement can be made this Friday (27th), with the player arriving in Madrid before the next FIFA date with the French team, which will play next Wednesday (1st).

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi demonstrated after the group stage draw of the Champions League, who was not satisfied with what was done by the meringues, but did not deny the possibility of the athlete leaving the club.

Real Madrid, in turn, continued to believe in a business adjusting, believing that they had done nothing wrong and that they were acting correctly. The player had already accepted the offer and, now, is just waiting for confirmation of the French club’s yes.