PSG boss responds on Mbappé at Real Madrid after Champions’ draw: ‘Everybody knows’

After the draw of the groups from Champions League, the president of the PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, was asked about the possibility of Kylian Mbappé leaving the Parisian club to close with the Real Madrid.

This Thursday (26), the merengue board made a second proposal for the ace, after the first, in the amount of 160 million euros (R$988 million) was refused by Leonardo, sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain. This time, the amounts reach 180 million euros (BRL 1.1 billion), as determined by ESPN.

The president, however, reinforced his desire to continue with the 22-year-old striker in the team led by Mauricio Pochettino.

”I think we were very clear in our position as Leo (Leonardo, the club’s sporting director) said yesterday (Wednesday). For Kylian, our position has not changed. Everybody knows that, he knows that. Our position is very clear and very honest,” said the representative,

In the Champions League, Al-Khelaïfi’s team fell in the same bracket as Manchester City, in the ”dreaded” Group A, which still has the always complicated RB Leipzig as a supporting role in luxury and with Brugge, from Belgium.

Remember that last season, PSG ended up being eliminated by City in the semifinals after being defeated in both matches, by 2-1 and 2-0. For the president, the French team will have to be more prepared, this time, if they want to think about playing a final.

”The Champions League is the best club competition in the world. We want to play great games. If we want to go all the way, we have to beat everyone, prepare well and concentrate well,” the president said.

The first round of the competition’s group stage is scheduled for September 14th and 15th