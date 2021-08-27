PSG receives 2nd offer from Real Madrid for Mbappé; values ​​reach R$ 1.1 billion

O Real Madrid made a second offer to Paris Saint-Germain by Kylian Mbappé worth 180 million euros (BRL 1.1 billion), club sources informed the ESPN. This offer is divided into 170 million fixed lines plus 10 other variables which, according to the same sources, will be “easy to fulfill”.

However, it is not yet known what the response of the PSG, but sources consulted by ESPN revealed that it will be difficult to accept Madrid’s offer, as the Parisian club values ​​the player at 220 million euros (R$ 1.3 billion).

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

On Tuesday (24), ESPN reported that Mbappé’s first offer of 160 million euros was immediately rejected by the Paris club.

From there, Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, spoke in an interview with the European press and confirmed the information given by ESPN. In addition, the leader called “illegal” and “disrespectful” the behavior of the Spaniards in the operation..

However, Leonardo himself admitted that if Mbappé wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain, he would do so, but it would have to be “on his terms”.

THE ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Madrid team would have to increase its offer to at least 200 million euros to convince PSG, but the response of Parisians to the meringues’ latest offer is still unknown.

On Wednesday (25), the ESPN announced that the Real Madrid was already considering making a second bid of around 180 million euros for Mbappé, which was confirmed this Thursday (26).

As for the player, Mbappé, it has been Florentino Pérez’s main objective in front of Erling Haaland. The striker rejected two proposals for renewal of the French club and filed a transfer request to Real Madrid as soon as possible.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Indeed, several of his own teammates admitted yesterday how their “optimism” in early August had turned into “resignation” ahead of Mbappé’s possible departure for the Santiago Bernabéu.

On the other hand, at the Parque dos Príncipes, Leonardo insisted that he would ask Real Madrid for more than the 180 million euros (more variable) they paid to Monaco for its transfer in 2017.

With this second offer, and knowing that the meringues can wait until next summer to sign the 22-year-old striker for free, Florentino Pérez wants to show Mbappé that he is “determined and committed” to his signing.

Mbappé celebrates after scoring to PSG over Brest EFE/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

The Madrid club sees Mbappé as an ideal football player to build Carlo Ancelotti’s ”new Madrid” and wants him to be the image of the team’s renewal alongside the new Santiago Bernabéu.

Real has long been preparing to try to sign Mbappé and this summer it raised around 80 million euros (BRL 493 million) from Raphael Varane’s sales to Manchester United and from Martin Odegaard to the Arsenal, and didn’t spend on the zero-cost arrival of David Alaba.