PSG targets Richarlison to reset Mbappé’s imminent departure; Brazilian agents are already in Paris for negotiation

With Kylian Mbappe farther and farther from the PSG, the French team is already working with a target to replace the imminent departure of the French: according to the ESPN Brazil, the Brazilian Richardson, of Everton, is the name on the agenda.

According to information obtained by the report, representatives of the Brazilian team player are already in Paris and started negotiations with the team in the capital.

Previously, surveys had already taken place, but now the conversations between the parties take place in person.

Richarlison’s staff only awaits the officialization of Mbappé’s departure to the Real Madrid so that the negotiations move forward and heat up once and for all.

The expectation among directors of the French team is that this happens on the morning of Friday (27).

According to the ESPN Brazil, Everton, current club of the “Pigeon”, is even aware of the situation.

This Thursday, Real Madrid made a 2nd official proposal to PSG for the French national team player: 180 million euros (about R$1.1 billion).

the spanish newspaper Brand, in turn, claims that the amount was enough to convince Paris to come to an agreement with the meringues.

With Kylian’s departure imminent, the 24-year-old Richarlison’s negotiation should begin shortly thereafter.

The Brazilian has played two games for Everton so far this season. Premier League, with a goal and an assist.





he plays for Toffees since the 2018/19 season, when it was purchased from Watford for 50 million pounds (R$ 359.88 million, at the current price).