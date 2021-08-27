Rafinha reciprocates the ‘affection’ of Gabigol and Cia do Flamengo on the web and renders the subject; part of the gremistas did not approve

the fan of Guild had no reason to sleep in peace last Wednesday (25). In the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, Tricolor suffered a rout in the Arena by 4-0, even playing with an extra athlete in most of the match. The defender Rafinha was obviously the target of memes and jokes by the red-black fans.

To top it off, names like Gabigol, Filipe Luís and Diego Alves posted images embracing the Grêmio player – who won important titles for Flamengo in 2019.

“We love you Rafinha! You’re part of the wilds forever, idol”, wrote the shirt 9 of the team from Rio de Janeiro in his stories on Instagram.

“Champion with the holy mantle. We love you”, honored Filipe Luís, his former colleague, now at Grêmio. “We love you”, disclosed Diego Alves. So far, so good, but Rafinha, who doesn’t have such a good relationship with the Grêmio fans, insisted on returning the affection.

In his stories, the Immortal shirt 13 reposted each of the messages from his former colleagues, but returning the affection. Gesture that didn’t go down well with part of the crowd. Not for friendship, but for the occasion.

