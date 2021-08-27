Rayssa, Bufoni, Pamela and Kelvin are US skate street stage stars | skateboard

The World Skate Street League (SLS) will have its debut stage of the 2021 season this Friday and Saturday in Salt Lake City, USA. There will be 10 Brazilians in the first stage of the championship, including Olympic athletes Letícia Bufoni, Rayssa Leal, Pâmela Rosa and Kelvin Hoefler.

TV. On Friday, SporTV 2 shows live the women’s preliminaries at 3:30 pm and the men’s at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, you can watch the women’s final on SportTV 3 at 5:30 pm and the men’s at 8:00 pm.

Altogether there will be 34 male and 18 female competitors. The contest, which takes place in the state of Utah, counts points towards the final SLS ranking. The competition format is similar to what happened at the Olympics with two full 45-second laps and five specific maneuvers per skater.

Brazil will have 10 representatives in the Salt Lake stage, four women and six men. In the feminine, the Olympic trio formed by Letícia Bufoni, Pâmela Rosa and Rayssa Leal, our silver medalist, promises to fight for the podium.

Throughout the championship, Gabi Mazetto he is also part of the team of Brazilian representatives. She won’t compete in the Salt Lake stage because she’s still getting back to skateboarding after becoming mom to little Liz.

Among men, Kelvin Hoefler, silver medal at the Olympics, fight for the title. he joins Felipe Gustavo, Luan Oliveira, Tiago Lemos and Lucas Rabelo who also represent Brazil.

Besides them, the young Marina Gabriela, 18 years old, and Felipe Mota, of only 14, also compete for Brazil, but as guests. The two were selected by SLS to compete only in the Salt Lake stage.

The SLS is not going to be an easy contest, so keep an eye on your opponents! Filled with big names, the stage will feature Olympic athletes and world champions.

In the female category, the highlight goes to the Japanese women who formed the podium in Tokyo together with Rayssa Leal. Funa Nakayama and Mojomi Nishiya they also go all out for the title shot. the dutch Candy Jacobs, who was left out of the Tokyo games by Covid, is eager for the competition.

already in the male Vincent Millou, 9th best in the world and Nyjah Huston, best in the world and greatest champion in SLS history, arrive at a great level. The Portuguese Gustavo Ribeiro, 5th best in the world, is also coming strong for competition.

The stage is also marked by many absences of great names in skateboarding. The Japanese, currently 3rd best in the world, Aori Nishimura does not compete because of a sprained ankle. Those who won’t participate in the Salt Lake stage are Marielyn Didal, the Filipina who won the Brazilians at the Olympics. She is recovering from a hip injury.

Among men, the Olympic champion Yuto Horigome will not participate and neither will the 4th place in the Tokyo games, the French Aurelian Giraud.

