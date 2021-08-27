Real Madrid makes new and final offer to PSG by Mbappé

The ‘novela’ between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for the negotiation of Mbappé is in full swing. After the first proposal of the meringues of 160 million euros (about BRL 988 million at the current price), the French refusal and the definition that they would accept 220 million euros (more than BRL 1 billion and 300) for shirt 7, the Spaniards will make a new and final onslaught.

As journalist Fabrizio Romano reported, this time 170 million euros (just over R$1 billion) will be offered, in addition to 10 million euros (about R$61 million) in bonuses. This will be Real Madrid’s last attempt to have Mbappé this season.

Confirmed Real Madrid made a new official bid to Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappé. €170m guaranteed + €10m add ons. ⚪️ #Real Madrid #Mbappé Real Madrid sources feeling that it will be the final bid. Mbappé only wants Real Madrid, now or next summer. pic.twitter.com/xRhVUsYDlt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

Remember that the player’s contract with PSG is valid until mid-2022, since there was no renewal, and the striker will be free to sign a pre-contract with any club, free of charge, from January.