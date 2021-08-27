Real Madrid surprises and wants Mbappé to use an unusual number for a striker, says the newspaper

Closer and closer to reaching an agreement with PSG by Kylian Mbappé, O Real Madrid he’s even already reserved the attacker’s shirt number. And according to information from the Spanish newspaper “As”, he will be unusual for a player of his position.

According to the vehicle, the merengue board wants Mbappé to wear the number 5 jersey, usually worn by midfield players. And the reason is simple: Real Madrid want the striker to inherit the historic numbering used by compatriot Zinedine Zidane during his time at the Santiago Bernabéu as a player.

At the moment, the number is occupied by defender Jesús Vallejo, but the intention is for the defender to give his shirt to Mbappé. This won’t happen unless the Spaniard doesn’t want to give up the 5.

Other numbers available to Mbappé in the merengue squad are 19 and 23, which were even used by another galactic at Real Madrid: Englishman David Beckham.

Still on the possible agreement by Mbappé, Real Madrid is already planning the presentation of the French star. And according to the Spanish press, it could happen between the 9th and 11th of September.