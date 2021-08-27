Record takes advantage of new law and promotes attacks against Globo live

O Journal of Record aired a special report in which it carried out attacks directly on the Globe, in this wednesday (25). This occurred when commenting on the approval of the Principal Law, which changes the article that determined that, in order to have the right to broadcast a football match, the vehicle needed to have an agreement with the two clubs that were on the field.

With the new decision, it is up to the host club to negotiate the rights to broadcast their games with open TV, closed TV, streaming and pay-per-view platforms. In addition, 5% of the match values ​​will be distributed to the team’s players, including reserves.

“Brazilian clubs are free from a monopoly that lasted for decades. Now, they will be able to negotiate the rights to broadcast matches played at home with any broadcaster or streaming service”, announced Christina Lemos.

Celso Freitas completed, calling the report: “This is the Mandant Law, which democratizes Brazilian football”.

The reporter opened the story announcing: “The project practically buries almost half a century of a monopoly on Brazilian football. From now on, it is up to the host of the match to negotiate the rights of their games with open TV, closed TV and on streaming and pay-per-view platforms”.

“In practice, fans will be able to see their favorite team more easily. You will not be at the mercy of the programming of a single station, which controls who has the game broadcast and the schedule. Consumers will also not be held hostage to expensive pay-per-view packages to be able to keep up with their team”, joked the journalist, referring to Globo.

Open letter

This week, Globo appealed to its history in Brazilian football broadcasts to try to guarantee the future of the partnership with clubs from Serie A and B of the Campeonato Brasileiro. The broadcaster issued an open letter to the 40 teams.

In the text, the channel comments on the new works on both sides after the approval of the Mandant Law, in the Chamber of Deputies, in Brasília, which changes the way contracts will be negotiated.

The company emphasizes that it has encouraged Brazilian football since the 1970s and that it has already allocated billions of reais to the strengthening of the sport, which has yielded good financial results for both parties.