Remember Antonela’s trajectory on the reality show

Antonela Avellaneda was eliminated yesterday from “Ilha Record”, defeated by Pyong Lee in the survival challenge.

The model’s trajectory in the reality show was marked precisely by her relationship with the hypnotist — recall Antonela’s most important moments in “Ilha Record”.

Controversial scene on call

Scene of Pyong lying in bed with Antonela already caused controversy in the first call of the program

Even before the beginning of the reality, Antonela was already involved in a controversy with Pyong Lee. When the first call of the reality was released on Record, a scene of the two under the duvet caught the public’s attention.

At the time, rumors were already circulating that in reality Pyong he had betrayed his wife, Sammy Lee, with Antonela. Sammy even denied the veracity of the rumors, but after the teaser was aired, he announced the end of his marriage to the hypnotist.

Antonela also spoke: she said that the audience would draw their own conclusions when seeing the scene.

Betrayed or not?

In one of the following episodes, Pyong took Antonela out of Thomaz’s bed

Antonela and Pyong have been close since the first episode. When the scene finally aired, the audience was divided: The Argentine was “out” by Pyong, but then the ex-BBB continued sharing the bed and exchanging affection with her.

For some, even without kissing, this is already a betrayal. On Twitter, Valesca Popozuda said: “If it’s my husband or boyfriend and I was ‘ti-ti-ti’ I would be very P*TA. I wouldn’t accept it, there was no respect from both sides”.

Even Pyong himself talked about how the scenes could make his wife jealous. He has already anticipated: “I want to make it clear that it is a relationship of affection and only friendship on my part”.

fights

The mistrust about the relationship between Antonela and Pyong was not just out here: within the program, it affected the relationship of other participants with Antonela.

Negão da BL, Nanah, Lucas Selfie and Any were some of the confinement colleagues who complained about their game. Any went further: in an argument, she said that Antonela is the worst person she has ever met in her life.

Xenophobia

In one of his reviews, Lucas Selfie made a xenophobic comment about Antonela, who was born in Argentina: “She’s a person who is playing dirty. I’ll tell her when I have the opportunity. She’s working overtime here in Brazil. Argentina. I think she will be happier there.”

The model has already said that she will take legal measures and regretted the statement: “This situation comes to illustrate how much it is necessary to broaden our view of diversity.”

Excluded in exile

Upon arriving at the cave of exile, where the already eliminated participants are staying, Antonela was not well received. The other participants didn’t seem very happy to be back with her:

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Instagram

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

