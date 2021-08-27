Remember him? Former Santos, Palmeiras and Boca, Baiano becomes coach of Paulista in the 4th division of SP | paulista

The traditional Paulista de Jundiaí will be coached by a full-back who was successful in Brazilian football in the first decade of the 2000s. Dermival de Almeida Lima may not be as well known, but the nickname Baiano soon refers to the former full-back who played for big clubs and arrived defending the Brazilian team in an Olympics.
At 43, Baiano will be the coach of Paulista de Jundiaí following the fourth and last division of the Campeonato Paulista. He will replace Ricardo Chuva, who left the club two rounds after the start of the competition.
Known for his physical strength and good hitting the ball, Baiano started his career at Santos before defending important clubs in Brazilian football, such as Palmeiras, Vasco, Atlético-MG, Vitória, Guarani, among others. The lateral ended his career in 2018, at Real Brasília, at the age of 40.
Baiano also defended the Brazilian Olympic team at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, when Brazil ended up being eliminated by Cameroon – gold medal and led by Samuel Eto’o – in the quarterfinals. Incumbent on Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team, Baiano played alongside names like Alex and Ronaldinho Gaúcho.
The former player will have his second experience as a coach. In 2019, he commanded Taboão da Serra. At Paulista de Jundiaí, Baiano had been the commander of the under-20 team. The experience with young players pleased the board of directors of Paulista, who entered into it a quick solution for the departure of Ricardo Chuva.
Paulista de Jundiaí is the penultimate place in Group 4 with one point in two rounds. Next Sunday, at 10 am, Galo will face Barcelona-SP, at the Comendador Souza stadium, in São Paulo.